James (Jim) Dean Hanson, age 79, of Manhattan, died September 30, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born July 22, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Alfred Ferdinand and Mary Francis (Reinert) Hanson.
Jim was married to Linda L. Kirby on August 12, 1960, in Cherokee, Iowa.
Jim served for 20 years in the United States Army, retiring at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2. Following his military service, they lived in Texas for 6 years and Jim worked at Kmart and Western Auto. Jim and Linda then returned to Junction City and Jim worked at Fort Riley as a civilian contractor for 26 years.
He was a member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed his cars and trucks, golfing, bowling, traveling, the beach and the casino trips.
Survivors include his wife Linda of the home in Manhattan; three children: James D. Hanson, Jr. of Abilene, KS, Crystal Hanson of Junction City KS, and Cathy Phillips and her husband Marcus of Germany; two siblings: Larry Hanson and Bonnie Rupp both of Cherokee, IA; five grandchildren: Matthew Krajkoski, Lindsey Krajkoski Hopkey (Matt), Sydney Taylor (TJ), Stacy Umscheid (Jordan) and Elijah Phillips; and seven great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Deloris Stevens and Jack Hanson.
A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 8th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. Mask are required for the services. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
