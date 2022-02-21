James (Jim) Edwin Schoenbeck, 78 years old, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri, on Feb. 16, 2022 due to COVID-19 complications.
Jim was born on Jan. 27, 1944 in El Centro, California, and raised in Junction City, Kansas, graduating from Junction City High School in 1962. He married high school sweetheart Karen Sue Repp on Sept. 4, 1965. Jim and Karen both graduated from Kansas State University in May, 1966. After Army ROTC at K-State, Jim served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Vietnam Conflict and was awarded a Silver Star. After settling in Abilene, Kansas, in 1972, Jim worked for Kansas Power and Light and then Duckwall-ALCO, retiring in 2008 after 33 years of service.
Jim is survived by his wife, Karen, of 56 years, daughter Melanie Molzahn (Andrew) of Phoenix, Arizona, and sons Jeffrey (Jennifer) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Matthew (Erika) of Wamego, Kansas. He is survived by five grandchildren, Emma, Bennett and Skylar Schoenbeck of Wamego and Madeline and Allyson Molzahn of Phoenix. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Schoenbeck (Mary) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and sister Elouise Jahnke (Clark) of Shawnee, Kansas.
Preceding him in death were his parents Edwin and Louise (Mass) Schoenbeck and his parents-in-law John and Evelyn (Hough) Repp.
Jim had a strong Christian faith throughout his life that he often shared with others, which gave him and his family strength and comfort in his final days. He was involved in many church and community activities, for which he was passionate.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Abilene, Kansas, with family present. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Barlau officiating. The service will be available on the church website (via YouTube Link) at faithabilene.org for those not attending.
A private inurnment will immediately follow the funeral at Highland Cemetery in Junction City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Hour Ministries and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. 3rd St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
