Father James “Jim” Hoover, age 87, passed away on April 5, 2022, in Concordia, Kansas. He was born May 13, 1934, in Junction City, Kansas, to Laurence and Josephine (Casper) Hoover. He attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Junction City and St. Louis Prep. Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri and was ordained for the Diocese of Salina in 1960. Fr. Hoover served in many parishes and communities in the Catholic Diocese of Salina from the time of his Ordination until his retirement in 2011, after which he continued to serve as the Chaplain of the Sisters of St. Joseph Nazareth Mother House in Concordia, Kansas, until 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Junction City, Kansas, with Bishop Gerald Vincke presiding. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Junction City, Kansas. Vigil services will be 7 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, Kansas with Fr. David Metz presiding. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas. Fr. Hoover requests memorials to Catholic Diocese of Salina Priests Retirement Fund or the Sisters of St. Joseph in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com. Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, 325 W. 6th St., PO Box 606, Concordia, Kansas 66901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.