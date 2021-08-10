James Phillip Fells passed away August 8, 2021 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He was born November 14, 1937 in Manchester, Kansas the son of Clifford James and Anna Elizabeth (Strauss) Fells. James graduated from Woodbine High School in 1955. Later went on and attended Wichita State University. On November 9, 1957 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Irene Minick. Over the years James had many jobs that included working for Firestone, Edgington Music, Montgomery Wards and KJCK. He also started several businesses including Fairview TV, F&S TV and Radio Shack, Magnavox & Zenith Franchises in Junction City. He was a member of the Woodbine Methodist Church, Lions Club, Woodbine City Council, Union Township Board, Volunteer Fireman, Herington Senior Center Board Member and Chairman, UMYF Leader. He was also active on many church committees over the years and led bible study at Herington Senior Center. James is survived by his loving wife Phyllis of the home. Son, Michael (Patricia) Fells of Mulvane and daughters; Cynda Fells of Woodbine, Brenda Fransen of Grand Junction, Colorado. Granddaughters: Jennifer (Kristopher) Miller of Topeka; Michele (Austin) Ellington of El Dorado; Christy Fells of Wichita; Kelly Fells of Mulvane. Seven Great-Grandchildren: Maya, Ammi, K’Draya, Michael, Houston, Kassidy, and Kristopher and a brother, Eugene Fells of Herington. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Stanley Fells and one great-grandson, Aiden. The family has chosen cremation. No services are planned at this time. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Kidney Foundation or to the American Heart Association. Memorials may be mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Son of Junction City Police Chief arrested
- Junction City woman deals with long covid in the wake of life-threatening battle with virus
- JCPD block party brings small crowd to Heritage Park
- Public library looks at path forward for new library project
- Koch running for USD 475 BOE
- City brings portion of property within city limits
- County asks departments to trim budget requests
- KBI releases 2020 statewide crime statistics
- Governor Laura Kelly Announces Retired Brigadier General William Turner as Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs
- K-State Police arrest man for computer crimes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.