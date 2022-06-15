Jeanie H. Ores left us on June 2nd, 2022, to “Go with the White Lights”. She was at peace and joins many of her loving family and friends in heaven.
Jeanie was born in Yuli, Taiwan on October 28, 1937, to a loving father, (Hua Lan Huang) and mother (Yuan Mei Chu); each passed many of their humanitarian and entrepreneurial qualities on to her. The oldest of 5, she was fiercely hardworking, determinedly self-reliant as well as kind, generous and caring.
She married Richard F. Ores, whom she met in Taipei; both worked at a US Army facility at the time. They proceeded to have 4 children: Karen, Kenny, Maribeth and Ricky. She will be missed terribly by all of her family including her 8 grandchildren: James, Eric and Jesse (Karen), Tristan (Kenny), Sam, Jacob and Zach (Maribeth) and Andrew (Rick). She is also survived by 8 wonderful great-grandchildren. She and Dick divorced but continued to be great friends and parents until his death (in May 2000).
She came to America as a young wife and mother and became a citizen of the United States within a few years. She has always been a true patriot and while she often longed for her hometown, she was proud and grateful to be in a country that provided the opportunity for a 48-year-old Asian lady to become a successful entrepreneur.
Jeanie later married Robert E. King who was also in the Army when they met. They shared trips to Florida to see Nascar races in Daytona; they were both huge fans! One of her recent favorite drivers was “Watermelon Man”. They also enjoyed Western Movies and Country Music. They took care of each other and loved one another until Bob’s death (Oct. 2020).
Most people met Mom in connection with Jeanie’s Lounge in Grandview Plaza, which she owned and operated for close to 40 years. She rarely missed a day at work, only taking off for special events for grandkids or for family holidays. She enjoyed her business and loved her “bar family” very much.
We’d like to thank those of you who during different times in her life have been there as friends, “handymen”; a shoulder to lean on or an ear to talk to; and those who supported her to continue her business until the age of 84!
A Celebration of Life will be held at Jeanie’s Lounge on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from noon-3pm. Please come by and share stories, pictures, and food (Potluck!) one more time! Let’s enjoy the memories!
In lieu of flowers, and if so inclined, please make a donation to Folds of Honor; an organization that pays tribute to our Country’s veterans and their families.
A google picture account has been set up and can be accessed with the link below, please upload any pictures of Jeanie (mom), to be viewed at the celebration.
