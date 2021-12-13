A Celebration of life for Jennifer “Jenni” Elizabeth Kohlmann, 49, of Junction City was held at 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tim Maguffee officiating. Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Jenni passed away Dec. 5, 2021 at Geary Community Hospital. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Kohlmann Strong Fund, in c/o Central National Bank.
Jennifer “Jenni” Kohlmann was born on March 19, 1972, in Abilene, Kansas, to Nancy Taylor (Biggs). As a lifetime resident of Junction City, Kansas, Jenni touched many lives in her community. She graduated from Junction City High School in 1990 and attended KSU, majoring in childhood education. She loved children, not only teaching them, but also raising them.
Following college, she operated a daycare and preschool from her home for more than 25 years. In 2018, she began working as a para-professional at Lincoln Elementary School. Shortly after, she became the director at Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center. Finally, in December 2020 she opened The Learning Tree as the owner/operator.
On June 5, 1993, she married William “Billy” Kohlmann, Jr. at First Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member. Throughout her life, Jenni served as a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, a VBS volunteer and on the pastoral committee.
Jenni was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Biggs, her biological father, Joe Taylor, maternal grandmother, Marjorie (Fitzpatrick) Taylor, paternal grandparents, Herschell and Christine Biggs and her father-in-law, William J. Kohlmann, Sr.
Jenni is survived by her husband Billy Kohlmann, her father, Larry Biggs, her maternal grandfather, Roy Taylor, Sr., her three daughters, Haley (Darius Howard), Alexis and Kylie Kohlmann, step-daughter, Kristin Turner, two grandchildren, Emily and Davin Howard, her mother-in-law, Wanda G. Karmann, her sisters, Carolyn (Biggs) Dasher (niece and nephew, Marissa and Jordan Biggs), Tiffany (Josh) Junghans (nephew Tyson), Julie Poole (nephew Cody), and Kris Smith, her brothers, Chris Taylor and Joel Kendzierski, sister-in-law, Angie Kohlmann (niece Elisha Saylor), several other nieces, nephews and many other family members.
