SFC Jerome “Joe” Kusy, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died April 11, 2022, in Jacksonville, Illinois.
He was born June 25, 1939, in Austin, Minnesota, the son of Edward “Ed” and Georgia (Vomacka) Kusy.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Kusy; son, Joe Jr.; daughter, Janeece (Denny); three grandchildren, Terra (Kyle), Sean (Alicia) and Chad (Tara); and four great-grandchildren, Kylee, Rylee, Mary-Grace and Matthew.
Joe served his country for 47 years, spending two years in the Iowa National Guard (Red Bull Division), four years serving in the Navy, 22 years in the Army (Screaming Eagle and 5th MTU), and 20 years of Civil Service with the Marine Corps in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was an accomplished hunter, fisher and all-around sportsman.
The family will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, Illinois. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Paralyzed Veterans of America. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Illinois is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
