Jody Ray Owens, 55, of Salina, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly at his home surrounded by his loving family on June 28, 2022. Jody was born May 23,1967 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was adopted at an early age, along with his two siblings, by Leon and Betty Owens.
Jody spent his early years in Washington state, and then his family moved to Blythe, California. Jody graduated from Palo Verde High School in the Class of 1985. Jody attended a local college in Blythe for one year and then entered the workforce.
Jody fathered two children and was very proud of them. Joshua was born in 1992 and Wesley was born in 2003. On July 31, 2005, Jody married Angela Allison at the Wesleyan Church in Junction City, Kansas.
Jody was preceded in death by his father, Leon Owens; his mother, Betty Owens; his maternal grandmother; his sister, Marika; and brother Thomas; two nephews, Lakota and Chard; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Duane and Marcene Allison; and many other relatives on Angela’s side of the family who knew and loved Jody.
He is survived by his wife Angela; and son Wesley of the home; son Josh and wife Crystal; grandson Peyton and granddaughter Elizabeth of Cabot, Arkansas; sister-in-law Sandra (Allison) Patton, brother-in-law David Allison, both of Junction City, Kansas. Additionally, Jody is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who were very special to Jody.
Abiding by Jody’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will not be a funeral. A private family graveside service will take place at a future date. Memorials can be made to the Salina Animal Shelter or Child Advocacy and Parenting Services (CAPS), Salina, Kansas in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St., Salina, Kansas 67401, as they are handling the local arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.