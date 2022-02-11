Joe Aaron Sims Jr. was born in Danville, Illinois on Aug. 13, 1931 to Joe Sims Sr. and Samantha Griggs. He graduated from Danville High School, class of 1948. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army on Jan. 8, 1954 at Fort Sheridan, Illinois. Joe served overseas in the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged in Fort Riley, Kansas in the late 1950s.
Joe was a Christian and lifelong member of Second Baptist Church in Junction City, Kansas.
Joe loved sports, most of all the Kansas City Chiefs, and could often be found enjoying football and/or baseball. Joe also loved jazz; some of his favorite musicians were Erroll Garner and Billie Holiday, just to name a few. Joe was a prankster and loved to hold long conversations. With his quick wit and sly remarks, Joe kept everyone around him laughing.
Joe will be remembered for teaching his grandchildren how to drive, driving his grandchildren and great grandchildren around and being a listening ear. The love of his life was Margaret Stewart Simms, and the two shared more than sixty loving years together as friends, then life partners, which led to husband and wife. We will never forget his endearing term of “Honeybun,” for his loving wife.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by a sister Carol Sims and his wife, Margaret Stewart Sims. Joe has a host of blended family members and friends from many parts of the world to cherish his memory and continue his legacy of love and laughter.
A wake for Joe’s family and friends will be held Monday Feb. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at Carlson’s Irvin Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 W. Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502. A graveside service will be held at the U.S. Veterans Cemetery in Ogden, Kansas at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Those who wish to pay respects to Joe in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.