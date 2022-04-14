John Carson Crow was born May 7, 1936 and died April 7, 2022. John was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, the son of Frank Merrill Crow, Sr., and Charle’ McDonald Crow.
As part of a military family, he grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, Vernon, Texas and Linz, Austria, before moving to Ft. Riley, Kansas, when he was in high school. John was an avid sports fan, mainly playing basketball at JCHS and baseball with the Junction City American Legion teams.
After graduation from high school in 1954, he was a cadet at West Point and then entered the Army where he was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Following his military career, he obtained a BS degree in Education before moving back to Junction City. John became a teacher for the Geary County Unified School District. When he wasn’t teaching at the school, he continued as an umpire and coach for youth baseball teams, as he had done when in the Army and getting his teaching degree.
Although he enjoyed four years teaching junior high school science and math classes and coaching some of the sports teams, John accepted a civil service position at Ft. Riley with the recreation division. This position led him to Nurnberg, Germany, where he spent four years as a district coordinator for 16 U.S. Army youth activities centers throughout central Germany. His next position in West Berlin, Germany, encompassed all of the recreation facilities for U.S. military members and their families within that Division. After more than five years in Germany, the family returned to Missouri where John was the civilian chief of the Morale Support Division at Ft. Leonard Wood and obtained a master’s degree in management. Retiring after 20 years overseeing activity centers, pools, sports programs, clubs, childcare center and the library, he was happy to spend most days with friends on the golf course.
While a career was the focus of his days, John enjoyed his family life. He was married to Faye (Woodward) Crow in 1958 and they were together for 63 years throughout the travels, whether abroad or across the country to visit friends and other family. His first son, Kelly, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana; his second son, Kirby, was born in Junction City, Kansas; and a daughter, Jeri Lynn, was born in Nurnberg, Germany. As the children were growing up, John enjoyed the dad life doing things with them, whether it involved castle hunting, camping trips or being a spectator for their many activities. Following retirement, John and Faye moved to Columbia, Missouri, where they could be closer to their children’s families.
In addition to their children, John is survived by his brother Charles Crow (Diane), daughter-in-law Mara Crow, and son-in-law Christopher Collins, Other family members surviving are: Chandra Crone; grandchildren: Sabrina and husband Tony Caringer, Alyson Evans, Kylie and husband Jerrod Braun, Kinsey Crow, Jacob Crow, Katarina Crow, Alexia Gomes, and two great-grandchildren: Lilly Benton and Kinsley Caringer.
Funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 in the Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert with Steve Lynch officiating. Roger Olney, Chris Morrissey and Jim Figg recalled their wonderful memories of John. The songs “On Eagle’s Wings” by Michael Crawford, “The Impossible Dream” by Andy Williams and “Angels Among Us” by Alabama were played.
Serving as escorts were family and friends and burial with military honors followed in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery of Waynesville. Military honors were provided by the Missouri Honors Team. Services were under the care and direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of John Crow to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorsproject.org.
