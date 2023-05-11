CHAPMAN, Kan.-- John Leslie Sheets, 77, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 4, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. John overcame losing his father at nine years of age and losing his only son, 14-month-old Aaron, to persevere and go on to live an exemplary and accomplished life.
John was born on Oct. 19, 1945 to Harold and Pearle (Lundine) Sheets in the Rural Center community south of Abilene. It was here on nearby Turkey Creek, alongside his brothers, that his love of hunting and fishing initiated a lifetime love of the outdoors.
He attended Rural Center Elementary and graduated from Chapman High School in 1963.
In January of 1966, he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps and was sent to San Diego, Calif. for boot camp, followed by seven months in Vietnam as an equipment mechanic. He was honorably discharged at rank of E-5 in December of 1968 after serving seven months in Vietnam. He proudly served on the Chapman Color Guard for 58 years.
In 1970, he married Annette “Shotsy” Koland and had four children: Stashia, Aaron, Tisha and Dara. Aaron died at the age of 14 months from complications of the flu.
He began a long and dedicated career in civil engineering after he received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Kansas in January of 1972. He was a project engineer in charge of land surveying, construction staking, inspection and construction testing for Associated Engineers for five years before he and his partners created Kaw Valley Engineering in 1982. Over the years, they opened offices in Junction City, Emporia, Garden City, Lenexa, Parkville, Riverside, Salina and Wichita.
He was president of KVE until he retired in May of 2012 after putting his stamp on many projects all over the states of Missouri and Kansas, which included many improvements to his local community of Chapman, Kan.
In 1989, their daughters introduced John and Shawni Britt Knopp to one another and in 1990, they married and began a lifelong friendship. He added a daughter, Nicole Knopp, and a son, Ryan Knopp, to his family.
Not only was he a dedicated engineer, but he also brought the same work ethic and integrity to his family relationships, his friends, and to his alma mater Kansas University. A devoted family man, he was a much loved, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, husband and great-grandfather, who took time to visit and enjoy activities with all, oftentimes injecting a word of advice and wisdom for good measure.
Also a loyal friend, he enjoyed the camaraderie of golf with his buddies, along with their daily morning coffee breaks. The only events that could disrupt those activities were time with family, and a KU basketball or football game. He was a staunch supporter of KU athletics.
John is survived by his wife, Shawni Sheets of Chapman; his daughters, Stashia Sheets Hardman, Tisha Sheets Lidington, Dara Sheets Norris, all of League City, Texas; and Nicole Knopp Nies of Denver, Colo.; and son, Dr. Ryan Knopp of Manhattan, Kan. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren: Halle, Peyton, Keller, Ryder, Reese, Hudson, Cassie, Berklee, Hastings, Amelia, Landon, Allison, Brody, Kyler; one great-grandson, Chapel; one brother, Ray Sheets of Shell Knob, Mo.; sister-in-law, Audrey Sheets of rural Chapman; and many nieces and nephews who adore him.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Pearle; his brother, David; his son, Aaron Sheets; and his first wife, Annette “Shotsy” Gabrick.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13 at Chapman United Methodist Church with Pastor Connie Wooldridge officiating, followed by burial in Chapman Cemetery.
To celebrate his American Legion membership and his devotion to their projects, family suggests memorials be given to the Chapman American Legion Post 240. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431. Condolences may be set to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.