John W. (Jack) Collins left this earthly world on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Jack was born on Dec. 13, 1927, the youngest child of John W. Collins and Mabel Clark Collins. He joined his sister Jessie and brother Sherwood on the farm in rural Geary County.
In 1948, he began attending Kansas State Agriculture College and earned his Associate of Agriculture degree. While at KSAC, he met Polly Pratt from Pratt and they married on Aug. 15, 1953. Into this marriage were born three children: Charles, Craig and Sue Ann.
Jack enjoyed life on the farm and was named Outstanding Young Farmer by the Jaycees and was awarded the Geary County Conservation District’s “Outstanding Conservationist” award. Jack also served as a director for the Kansas Livestock Association and was a member of Rotary International.
After retirement, Jack and Polly traveled, enjoying winters in “Paradise” (Paradise RV Park) in Phoenix.
Jack was a lifelong Presbyterian, being a member of the Humboldt Valley Presbyterian Church, the First Presbyterian Church of Junction City and most recently a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Topeka.
Over the last several years, Jack dealt with various health issues and faced them with grace. He is now at peace.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents John and Mabel Collins; his siblings Jessie Gray and Sherwood Collins; and his son Craig. He is survived by his wife Polly; children Charles Collins (Sheree), Sue Ann Funk (Steve), daughter-in-law Celia Collins; and grandchildren Brandon Collins (Allee), Erin Funk (Taylor Mahlandt) and Tracey Funk.
Funeral services for Jack will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 25 at the First Presbyterian Church in Topeka. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in the McPherson City Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Memorial contributions in Jack’s memory can be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Topeka, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka, KS 66612 or the Cat Association of Topeka, 1719 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 6664. To leave a message for Jack’s family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
