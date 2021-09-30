John William Chamberlin, 84 of Chapman, Kansas passed away peacefully September 28, 2021 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. He was born in rural Chapman in 1936 the son of Ralph and Frances (Hill) Chamberlin. He attended Fragrant Hill one room grade school and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School. John married Marjorie Sautter and they established their home north of Chapman. They had four children, Michael, Patricia, Randall and Rodney. He was a farmer and operated a road grader for Dickinson County. He was a member of the Alida United Methodist Church. He served his church in various ways. He really enjoyed being a youth leader and youth Sunday School teacher and singing in church choir. He enjoyed all sports and coached youth basketball and was a 4-H leader. He attended as many of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids activities as possible. John was preceded in death by his parents, two infant siblings, Frankie Jean and Donald Douglas. One sister, Donna Schwab and her husband Jack and brother, Ralph Chamberlin JR and a great-grandson, Reed Mulanax. John is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie. Daughter, Patricia (Tony) Rice of Wilsonville, NE; Sons: Michael (Janice) Chamberlin of Paxico; Randall (Kathy) Chamberlin of Chapman; Rodney (Emily) Chamberlin of Chapman. Grandchildren: Sonya, Stacey, Stephanie, Travis, Lyle, Ashley, Kimberly, Kendra, Joshua, Abby, Whitney, Wade, Catlin and Rebecca and 24 great-grandchildren, one brother, Charles (Sharolyn) Chamberlin of El Dorado; sister-in-law, Jean Chamberlin and nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for John will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Chapman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Alida Zion Evangelical Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 P.M., at the Chapman United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Alida Church or to Kindred Hospice. Memorials may be dropped off at the Church during visitation hours or the day of the service or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
