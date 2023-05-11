MANHATTAN, Kan.--John Raymond Young, 86, died peacefully with family on April 23, 2023, at Foundation Park at Colbert Hills in Manhattan.
He was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Floyd and Goldie Lucille (Shupe) Young.
John grew up in Junction City, graduating from Junction City High School in 1955, where he was a basketball and track standout. He was commended for his best game against school rival Manhattan High School when he tallied 37 points. He spent his freshman year of college at Kansas State University where he was on the basketball team, coached by Tex Winter. John then spent two years at Kansas State Teachers College at Emporia, Kan. and later completed his B.S. in Liberal Studies from the State University of New York, Albany.
On July 2, 1960, in Junction City, he married his high school sweetheart Bethene “Betsy” Burnham. John and Betsy moved to Manhattan in 1964, with their growing family. In their nearly 60 years together in Manhattan, they raised their children, built their careers, made many lifelong friends and established deep roots in the community.
John and Betsy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends on July 2, 2020. Betsy preceded him in death on June 23, 2021.
John was a land surveyor and vice- president of Schwab-Eaton, a consulting engineering firm, in Manhattan, from 1963 until his retirement in 2003, but continued to work for several more years as a consultant. He made lasting friendships during his forty years at Schwab-Eaton. He was a licensed professional land surveyor in four states and was the director of land development at the firm. He was responsible for all survey work, including the management of numerous survey fieldcrews. His work included all manner of surveys, relating to large construction projects, corps of engineers lake boundaries, subdivision design, municipal utility plans, and many other land survey and mapping projects.
John joined the Kansas Army National Guard in 1959, graduated from Officer Candidate School in 1962 and retired at the rank of colonel in 1988. John began his command experience as a platoon leader in the 891st Engineering Battalion before becoming Battalion Commander of the 226th Engineering Battalion. He later served in various positions in the HQ STARC, including commander of troop command. He was awarded numerous military awards including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and Army Reserve Achievement Medal.
John was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and participated in Old Geezers, Sunday school and served as an usher. John was involved in many professional organizations, including serving as president of the Manhattan Area Builders Association, the Kansas Building Industry Association, member of Kansas Builders Work Comp Fund and Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as well as a National Director of the National Association of Home Builders. He also served as Treasurer of the Riley County Rural Water District.
As much as John accomplished in his career, his most proud accomplishments may have been his four children. John never missed an opportunity to watch one of his son’s play football, baseball or basketball games. He was always a part of their lives and led each of them to great heights.
He loved to travel with Betsy, as well as family and friends; John was always game — traveling across the globe as well the country. John was an avid KSU and Kansas City sports fan, enjoyed cooking and gardening, and was a jazz music enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his three siblings: Betty DeArmand, Pat Young and Cyrus Young.
Survivors include his four children: Stephanie Young and her husband James Rouhandeh of New York, NY, John B. Young and his wife Chanette of Parkville, MO, Thomas C. Young and his wife Kerry of Riley, KS, and Gregory S. Young of Wichita, KS; and nine grandchildren: Katherine Rouhandeh, Audrey Rouhandeh, Charlie Rouhandeh, Jake Young, Molly Young, Caroline Young, Jack Young, Miriam Young and Greta Young.
A Celebration of John’s life will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, May 19th, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery at Fort Riley, immediately followed by a reception at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Hills Rd. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. Thursday, May 18th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Museum of the Kansas National Guard or the K-State Gardens. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
