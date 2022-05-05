Justin Todd Williams, 46, of Saint George, Kansas, entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2022 at home. He was born Oct. 2, 1975 in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Richard and Jan Williams. On Aug. 4, 2018 he was united in marriage to “beautiful” AKA Misty Specht. Not only did he gain a wife, but also quickly became a father to two growing boys, Zander and Trevr.
Justin worked for Walmart for 20 plus years in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Massachusetts. While working for the “The Evil Empire” he held many different positions, which included management. He always took care of the employees. When he was not working, he would be catching up on the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. His love for football was quite large. In the past years, he would set an alarm to watch the football draft on multiple TVs. A sports fanatic to the extreme.
Justin is survived by his wife Misty of Saint George, stepsons Zander and Trevr of Saint George. His parents Richard and Jan Williams, Baxter Springs, Kansas, brother and sister-in-law Clint and Heather Williams of Baxter Springs, Kansas and niece Haley Fitzjohn and friend Micheal Dardenne of Baxter Springs, Kansas. Misty’s parents Arden and Susan Specht, Schuyler, Nebraska, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kevin and Becky Specht of Fremont, Nebraska, brother-in-law and significant other Russ Specht and Brenda Propp, Shenandoah, Iowa, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Justin’s wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Baxter Springs, Kansas.
Inurnment will be at a later date with immediate family.
Family suggests memorials to family wish or Children’s Miracle Network.
