Kathleen A. Nemeth, 79, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, November 7, 2022. A graveside service with military honors will be held on at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3801 Vanesta Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503 in her memory.

She was born on November 29, 1942, to Andrew Mattwaoshe and Stella A. (Whitefish) Mattwaoshe in Holton, KS. Kathleen was a proud member of Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation as a full blooded tribal member. She was also an avid bowler, who traveled cross country for tournaments for many years. She also was a member of the Friday night Junction City Bowling League. 

