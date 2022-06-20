Kathleen Ellen Teply, 98, died Monday, June 6, 2022.
Kathleen was born Oct. 5, 1923, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Tom and Catherine Gallagher. Kathleen grew up in Sedalia. She attended Sacred Heart School and Smith-Cotton High School.
In 1941, Kathleen moved to Junction City, Kansas, where she graduated from St. Xavier’s High School. She also attended Marymount College.
During World War II, Kathleen working for the Red Cross and the supply depot at Fort Riley.
In December 1947, she married Don Teply. Don taught American History at Junction City High School.
Kathleen worked for the Corps of Engineers and was the Deputy Treasurer of Geary County for two decades. After her retirement, Kathleen moved to Overland Park, Kansas, to be closer to family. She enjoyed travel and reading and family.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Don Teply, and her brother, Tom “Buddy” Gallagher.
Kathleen is survived by her three children, Tim (Brenda) Teply of Overland Park, Kansas, Mike (Janet) Teply of Topeka, Kansas, and Cathy (Mark) Jarvis of Lenexa, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Nick (Carrie) Teply of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Joel (Heather) Teply of Leawood, Kansas, Julia (Nathan) Teply of Tampa, Florida, Jeff (Amy) Teply of Topeka, Kansas, Katie (Chad) Jackson of Manhattan, Kansas, Ryan Teply of Overland Park, Kansas, Joe (Drew) Jarvis of Lawrence, Kansas, and Mike (Beth) Jarvis of Cedar Park, Texas; 19 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Jane Spencer of Overland Park, Kansas.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Xavier Catholic Church, followed by a family celebration of Kathleen’s life.
Kathleen requested memorial contributions to the Advisory Council for Kansas Talking Books at 1 Kellogg Circle, Box 4055, Emporia, Kansas 66801, 620-341-6280, KTB@ks.gov or St. Mary’s Cemetery, St. Francis Xavier Church, 218 N. Washington St. in Junction City, Kansas 66441.
