Kathlyn Sue (Boles) Londeen, age 80, died June 27, 2021, at Meadowlark Hills - Lyle House in Manhattan.
She was born April 25, 1941, in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of George Anthony and Viola Faye (Hoover) Boles.
The family lived on a farm southwest of Chapman and later moved to a farm northwest of Chapman in the Buckeye Community. Kay attended Chronister Grade School, a one room school. She attended (DCCHS) Chapman High School and graduated with the class of 1959. She attended Emporia State Teachers College for one year.
On August 2, 1960, she was married to Jon Carl Londeen at the Chapman United Methodist Church. They lived in Manhattan where Kay worked for Kansas Farm Bureau. Jon and Kay moved to Chapman following Jon’s graduation from Kansas State and until he entered the US Army in October 1961. They lived at Ft. Benning, GA, and Ft. Lewis, WA, during his active duty and then returned to Chapman following his discharge in October 1963.
Kay was the bookkeeper for the family businesses of Londeen Hardware and Furniture and the Londeen Funeral Home. She later worked alongside Jon at the funeral home and attained her Kansas Assistant Funeral Director’s License.
She was a member of the Chapman United Methodist Church, Chapman Scholarship Club and the Chapman Bridge Club.
Kay loved to spend time with everyone and always had a smile on her face and a hearty laugh.
Jon preceded her in death on October 8, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her three sons: Jon David “JD”, Kevin Charles (Karen), and Eric Scott (Julie); four granddaughters: Kirsten, Rachel (Kyle), Emily K. and Lauren; two brothers: David Boles (Ellen) and Chuck Boles (Chris); and a large extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, July 6th, at the Chapman United Methodist Church with Reverend Connie Wooldridge and Kenneth Trickle officiating. Interment will follow in the Indian Hill Cemetery. The Londeen family would like to thank Ron, Cindy and Aaron Overlease with Londeen-Overlease Funeral Home for their assistance with the services for Kay.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, July 5th, at the Chapman United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Irish Foundation for the Londeen Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
