Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph..
Tonight
Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Keith D. Bruce, 55, of Junction City, passed away April 5, 2022. He was born Jan. 30, 1967, in Huntingburg, Indiana, the son of Richard Bruce and Rebecca (Spaw) Bruce.
Keith enlisted in the United States Army July 25, 1985. He spent 27 and a half years working for the government as a target System repairs specialist. On Sept. 12, 1987, he was united in marriage to Melissa Jones in Abilene.
Keith is survived by his loving wife Melissa of the home, one daughter, Danielle Bruce (Cory Dawson) of Abilene and Anthony Bruce (Daniela) of Junction City. Five grandchildren: Dallas Stewart; Destiny Jones; Stormy Jones; Aiden Yeamans; Ava Dawson. Two brothers, Robert Denton Jr and Jarrod Bruce. One sister, Natalie Denton-Decker.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Denton and Rebecca (Spaw) Bruce. The family has chosen cremation. Memorial Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 22 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Keith D. Bruce Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.