Kelly S. Hodge, age 71 of Junction City, Kansas passed away on September 30, 2021 with his loving wife, Maria by his side.
He was born on October 13, 1949 in Illinois, the son of Forrest W. and Hildegarde (Roth) Hodge.
Kelly was a 1967 graduate of Junction City High where he played basketball and wrestled.
Kelly married J. Maria (Rivera) Hodge on January 17, 2015 at St. Xavier Church.
Kelly’s many achievements in life included being a State of Kansas Merit Scholar, Member of the Mensa Organization, A.D. Jellison Scholarship and earning his BS from Kansas State University in 1971, KU Law Degree in 1974. 1971-1982 he proudly served in the U.S. Naval Reserve in South Carolina. He achieved Naval Officer 1974-1980, Navy Attorney 1980-1984 and with his Doctorate Degree. He also went on to be a Professor for KSU.
In 1986 Kelly returned home to Junction City where he opened his Private Law Practice, a Tax Accounting Business in Manhattan and a member of State of Kansas and County Attorney practices until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of the Kansas Bar Association, Geary County Bar Association, Kansas University Law Association and Board of Zoning Appeals. He served two years as Judge in Grandview Plaza and Ran for State Representative for 65th District.
Kelly loved to travel with his wife, Maria and friend, Edward Rivas. He loved deep sea diving, playing tennis, fishing, basketball, football and gardening.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Forrest Hodge and Hildegarde Price-LaFontaine.
Kelly is survived of the home by his wife Maria Hodge and his beloved dogs, Cec and Argo. His step-children Thomas Rodney, Miguel Rodney, Miranda (Rodney) Saldana, many step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His brother Jeff (Diana) Hodge and their children. Niece, Jennifer and family and nephew, Justin.
Step Siblings: David (Denise) Price, Melinda Price, Suzan Price and John Price.
A Memorial Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later date.
Due to Kelly’s love for his dogs, memorial contributions are suggested to be made in Kelly Hodge's memory to the Junction City Animal Shelter.
