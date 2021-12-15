Kenneth (Ken) F. Batten Jr. passed away Dec. 10, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born Nov. 30, 1949, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Kenneth F. Batten Sr. and Faye Nelson, his parents later divorced. He was raised by his father Kenneth Sr. and Step-mother Bonnie (Bama) Hardy-Batten in Memphis, Tennessee.
Ken was united in marriage to Ursula Waltraut Wildenmann on Oct. 1, 1969 while serving with the United States Army in Germany. To this union three children were born: a daughter Mona and two sons Sascha and Kenny. Ken Served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1982, serving in Vietnam from October 1969 to April 24, 1970, with the 554th Eng. BN.
After being honorably discharged in 1982, he then worked for Public Works at Ft. Riley until retirement in 2004. After a short break, he obtained employment with Reeves Wiederman plumbing warehouse in Junction City, Kansas until 2012, at which time he also worked as a part time Security Guard for Night's Eagle Security.
Ken also was a member of the Masonic Lodge #007 and White City Lodge #0380, where he served as Grand Master and District Chaplin.
After becoming widowed on Jan. 18, 2012, he then married his loving and devoted wife Jessie (Green) Champ on Feb. 14, 2013 in Dwight. Together they shared a simple and quiet life. They enjoyed fishing, traveling and sharing each other’s company – being the best of friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his first wife Ursula, his birth mother Faye Milhorn and step mother Bonnie (Bama) Hardy-Batten.
He is survived by his wife Jessie: His father Kenneth F. Batten Sr., his children Mona (John) Prickett, Sascha (Lona) Batten and Kenny (Kelly) Batten, his brother James “Jeb” (Sherry) Batten and sisters Connie Castor, Donna Leonard and Brenda Hollis, his Grandchildren Christopher, Sarah, Kya, Kolby, Tyler, Kayla and Great granddaughter Kira, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Dwight Cemetery.
