Kenneth L. Girard, age 83, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice, Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on June 24, 1939 in Vermillion, South Dakota to Alphonse and Delma (Ribordy) Girard.

He was a 1957 graduate of Clyde High School, Clyde, Kansas. He then received his degree as a Master Barber from the Kansas School of Barbering. He owned and operated his own barber shop in the Ogden Community.

