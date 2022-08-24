Kenneth L. Girard, age 83, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice, Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on June 24, 1939 in Vermillion, South Dakota to Alphonse and Delma (Ribordy) Girard.
He was a 1957 graduate of Clyde High School, Clyde, Kansas. He then received his degree as a Master Barber from the Kansas School of Barbering. He owned and operated his own barber shop in the Ogden Community.
Kenneth joined the United States Army in 1961 at Ft. Hood Texas and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. At Fr. Hood Texas he was a combat medic in the Armor Division. After returning home he continued his service with the US Army National Guard until his honorable discharge in 1967.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ogden, Kansas; The Jolly Mixers Dance Club; American Legion and VFW of Manhattan where he served as past post commander of Post #1786; Also a lifetime member of Abate of Kansas District # 15.
Kenneth hobbies included dancing, billiards, and dumpster diving looking for treasurers. He loved riding his motorcycle and made the long ride to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally more than 28 times.
Kenneth is survived by his two sons, Lance Girard, Lago Vista, TX; Todd Girard, Lago Vista, TX; three grandchildren, Jaden, Kassady and Logan Girard; a brother, Lawrence “Jim” Girard (Charlotte), Marysville, KS;
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joan Hamel, brother, Alphonse Girard, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10:30 a.m., September 16, 2022, at the Seven Dolor’s Catholic Parish, Manhattan, Kansas with Fr. Ryan McCandless officiating. Following the Mass a luncheon will be served for family and friends.
Burial of the cremains will take place 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clyde, Kansas, with Fr. Steven Heina officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Odgen, KS in care of Chaput Mortuary, PO Box 291, Clyde, Kansas, 66938. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com
