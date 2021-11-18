Kent V. Merrifield, of Herington, was born on June 6, 1947 in Wichita, Kansas, to Glen and Iris (Surtees) Merrifield. He graduated from Wichita South High School in 1965. He served his country as a radio repairman, carpentry specialist and a structural concrete worker in the Air Force from 1968-1971. He served in the Army as a tank mechanic and painter from 1971-1987 and then the Army National Guard from 1987-2007. He married Sandra Jean MacDonald on March 4, 1999, in Herington, Kansas. He enjoyed woodworking, landscaping his yard and keeping his yard looking immaculate throughout the year.
His loving family includes his wife, Sandra of the home; son, Shane MacDonald of Hillsboro, Kansas; daughter, Shonna Llamas (Mario) of Newton, Kansas; brothers, Mike Merrifield (Maryn) and Steve Merrifield, and a sister, Ann Johnson, all of Wichita, Kansas; a granddaughter, Sadie MacDonald.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Kent passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the age of 74 years old.
The family will greet friends on Monday, Nov. 22 from 10-11 a.m. at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Herrington. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Military Honors at Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd, Manhattan, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Legion of Herington, Post 12 in care of Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, Kansas 67449. Please sign his online guest book and leave a memory of Kent at yazelmeglifh.com.
