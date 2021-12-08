Kyle James Martin, 59, of Mayetta, Kansas passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at his home in Mayetta. He was born Dec. 28, 1961 in Junction City, Kansas, the son of Bill and Joan (Shandy) Martin. Kyle graduated from Junction City High School in 1980 and he later earned his Associates Degree.
Kyle was a paramedic at Ft. Riley for more than 35 years. He enjoyed farm life, cattle and his many travels on motorcycle trips. But most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his former wife, Marion “Rene” Martin; two daughters, Rene Martin of Derby, Kansas and Krystal Fowler (Jason) of Topeka, Kansas; three sons, Drake Lloyd of Omaha, Nebraska, Blake Lloyd (Kelly) of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Jacob Ladusch of Topeka, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, Klayton, Jasmine, Alexys, Jordyn, RyAnn, Tristyn, Austin, A.J., Olivia, Miriya and Macy; sister, Kelly Fulk of Abilene, Kansas and nephew, Brandon Fulk of Manhattan, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Joan Martin; brother-in-law, Richard Fulk and nephew, Quinn Ortiz Martin.
Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Inurnment will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Milford Cemetery in Milford, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Toys 4 Tots c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, Kansas 66436. To leave a special message for the family, visit mercerfuneralhomes.com.
