Larry Francis Devane

Larry Francis Devane

Larry Francis Devane, age 76, of Mustang, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Born in Manhattan, Kansas, he was the son of Rosemary (Boller) Devane and Paul Francis Devane. He had four younger sisters: Carol, Mary Lou, Sarah Jane, and Colleen. He attended St. Xavier’s high school, where he excelled in both school and sports. For his undergraduate degree, he attended Emporia State University on a football scholarship. Following his undergraduate completion, he continued at Emporia State University and earned his Masters of Science degree. Finally, he completed his Doctorate of Philosophy at Kansas State University while employed there as Director of the K-View grant program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.