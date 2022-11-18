Larry Francis Devane, age 76, of Mustang, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Born in Manhattan, Kansas, he was the son of Rosemary (Boller) Devane and Paul Francis Devane. He had four younger sisters: Carol, Mary Lou, Sarah Jane, and Colleen. He attended St. Xavier’s high school, where he excelled in both school and sports. For his undergraduate degree, he attended Emporia State University on a football scholarship. Following his undergraduate completion, he continued at Emporia State University and earned his Masters of Science degree. Finally, he completed his Doctorate of Philosophy at Kansas State University while employed there as Director of the K-View grant program.
He began his journey as an educator at Johnson County Community College where he was the Division Coordinator. After a six year tenure at Johnson County, he became the Vice President of Student Services at Butler County Community College. After 4 years as Vice President at Butler, he became the President of Highland Community College. As his final Presidency position, he moved to El Reno, Oklahoma to accept a position as President of Redlands Community College. During his 25 years as president, there were countless numbers of projects and programs that he impacted. To name a few, he initiated the Equine program, built campus housing, opened a multimedia learning center for the enhancement of the arts, and gave life to the Darlington Agriculture and Viticulture Program as well as the Darlington Chapel. Each program strengthened the colleges’ opportunities for its students and those involved in the programs.
In addition to his work contributions, he was actively involved in the community. He was a founding governing board member of the Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, where he was awarded outstanding service as a Director. He served as Chairman for the Oklahoma Council for 2-year College Presidents. In 2006, he was named the Citizen of the Year by the El Reno Chamber of Commerce. He was also named a Distinguished College President for Oklahoma/Arkansas Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Last, but not least he was awarded the title, “The Great Magician” by Butler County Community College noting, “He turns ideas into opportunities, possibilities into deeds, dreams into reality.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Francis Devane, mother, Rosemary (Boller) Devane and sister, Carol Wawrzyniak. He is survived by his wife, Alice Devane, son Mark Devane, daughter Michele Devane, daughter Melissa Hines and husband Zach Hines, daughter Melanie Smith and husband Marcus Smith, son Matthew Devane and wife Sarah Devane, daughter Mackensie Gore and husband Derrick Gore, and grandchildren Hannah Devane, Emma Devane, Collin Devane, Harrison Hines, Hadley Hines, Ava Devane, Breck Devane, Finley Gore, Charlotte Gore, and Kennedy Gore.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 1100 N. Sara Rd., Mustang, OK 73064 with internment to be determined at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Chapman, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the new church fund for Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.