Larry L. Riffel, 85, of Champaign, IL, died on Monday, February 6, 2023. Larry was born on March 30, 1937, in Dickinson County, KS. He grew up on a farm outside of Woodbine, KS, and attended Woodbine High School and Brown Mackie College. He then embarked on a 40+ year career of farming and service at Fort Riley as an environmental specialist and auctioneer with the DRMO program. In 1999, he moved with his wife to Junction City, KS where he began his second career as a real estate agent and held several area leadership positions.
Flying his Piper with local pilot clubs, woodworking, watching area college and professional athletic teams, traveling, spending time at the Kansas City Plaza, and participating in the community as a 4-H leader are just a few of the many things Larry enjoyed doing most. He was also an elder at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Herington, KS.
Surviving is his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Jane Riffel of Champaign, IL; sons, Timothy Riffel of Arizona and Greg Riffel of Texas; sisters, Shari Coup and Kathy (Howard) Ludden both of Arizona; and his beloved cat Marley girl.
Preceding Larry in death are his parents, Sylvester and Irene Riffel; and a brother-in-law, Curtis Coup.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 10-11am on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave, Champaign, IL 61821. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11am at the church.
