Lee R. Mills of Abilene, age 96 years, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Stormont Vail, Topeka, KS.

He was born to Otto and Cora (Apperson) Mills on July 21, 1926 at their family home in Detroit, KS. He grew up on the family farm with his 2 brothers and 1 sister. Lee graduated from Dickinson County Community High School with the class of 1944.

