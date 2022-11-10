Lee R. Mills of Abilene, age 96 years, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Stormont Vail, Topeka, KS.
He was born to Otto and Cora (Apperson) Mills on July 21, 1926 at their family home in Detroit, KS. He grew up on the family farm with his 2 brothers and 1 sister. Lee graduated from Dickinson County Community High School with the class of 1944.
On July 30, 1950, he married Joan Schweitzer of Milford at her parent’s home in Milford. They farmed and raised cattle, hogs and chickens until their retirement in 1990 and moved to Abilene. Lee continued to drive out to his farm every day for many years.
Lee served on the Alida Coop Board and Noble Township Board. After retiring from the farm, he started deer hunting with his children.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ilene Ansberry, brothers, Wayne and Marvin and their spouses, daughter-in-law, Deb Mills and son-in-law, Wayne McZegle.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joan of the home; daughters, Susan McZegle, Enid, OK, and Leanne Mills, Junction City; sons, Melvin, Talmage; Randy, Assaria, Larry and wife Kathy, Kent and Sarah Mills of Chapman, ten grandsons, Bill, Travis & wife Kristen, Andrew & wife Heather, Mitchem, Ryan, Jared & wife Bobbi, Nicholas, Kevin & Kyle Mills and Dustin Westover, six great-grandchildren – Colby, Carly, Chloe, Ellery, Sully and Amelia.
Lee’s family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, November 13, at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, Chapman. Funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 14, at the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel with Pastor Arnie Boyd officiating. His final resting place will be in the Indian Hill Cemetery, Chapman.
Memorials contributions may be given to Dickinson County Home Health & Hospice or Abilene Senior Center for Meals on Wheels and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
