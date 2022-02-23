Leland Robinson

Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Leland Laverne Robinson passed away Feb. 7, 2022, at the Brookdale East Memory Care Facility in Wichita, Kansas, one week short of his 90th birthday.
He was a resident of Junction City for over 45 years. Leland was born in War, West Virginia, on Feb. 14, 1932, the son of Omer and Gladys Robinson. He joined the Army in 1951. He was a combat veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. In addition to Fort Riley, other assigned locations during his 21-year service career included Fort Benning, Panama, Germany, ROTC at Northern Illinois University and Section Command of the Manhattan, Kansas Army Reserve Unit. In 1968, Leland was promoted to the rank of Command Sergeant Major (E9) while serving in Vietnam.
At age 36, he was the youngest soldier at that time to be promoted to the CSM rank. When he retired in 1972, his service medals included two Combat Infantry Badges (Korea and RVN), Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star.
After retirement from active duty, his civilian career was in finance – primarily Civil Service in the Payroll unit at Fort Riley. During his civilian years, CSM (ret.) Robinson was very active in community affairs, both local and national. He served terms as president of both the Junction City Kiwanis Club and the Sertoma Club. He served on the Junction City Crime Stoppers board. He was elected National President of the organization now known as the Armed Forces E9 Association and hosted two national meetings in Junction City.
Until his health declined, Leland regularly delivered Meals on Wheels in Junction City. Leland married Beverly J. Beberness at the Post Chapel of Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1953. She was enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps at the time. They were married 59 years, until her passing in 2012. Leland is also predeceased by his parents Omer and Gladys Robinson, brother Franklin, and son Michael. Leland is survived by children Kathy (Harold) Roesler of Rose Hill Kansas, Steven (Roberta) Robinson of Olathe Kansas, Karen (David) Rogers of Fredonia Kansas, Scott (Paige) Robinson of Lawrence Kansas, and Randy (Marina) Robinson of Edmond Oklahoma. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren and by special friend Grace Jones.
Cremation has taken place. Inurnment next to his wife will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Junction City. The date and time of the gravesite service will be announced later. Memorials may be given to Junction City Crime Stoppers. A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Junction City, Kansas, on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus.
