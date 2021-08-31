I recently had the pleasure of working with Flint Hills Church Embrace Special Needs Ministry for a class I took at K-State. This ministry is dedicated to the spiritual support of special needs people and their families. They know the difficulties special-needs-persons face. Embrace Special Needs Ministry is made up of impacted adults and advocates. The church provides adaptations to their environment to meet the needs of attendees and create opportunities for people to experience God in a manner tailored to their abilities.
I want to share this information now because on September 11, 2021 Embrace Ministry is hosting a Respite Night, so that caregivers can practice self-care. Embrace will provide an event where special needs individuals can be themselves in the community. The church brings together volunteers to provide participants a fun evening tailored to their needs.
Respite Night is open to anyone who has a special needs child/adult in the greater Junction City area. They do not need to come to Flint Hills church to participate, and there is no fee. Anyone interested in more information can contact Pastor Joanna French at 785-762-3292 or by email, embraceministriesfhc@gmail.com.
The time I spent with Embrace Ministry was heartwarming. Respite Night allows people to experience the warmth of a church family in their own way. I hope everyone who has need of such support will take advantage of the opportunity
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.