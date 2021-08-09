Linda Kay Cruce, 74, of Salina, Kansas, left this earth to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 7th, 2021.
Linda was born in Watsonville, California on November 6, 1946, a daughter of the late Elberta (Cade) and Ralph B. Cox.
On May 31, 1964, Linda married Ronald Cruce, her high school sweetheart and love of her life. He precedes her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori Fruits, (Randy Schriner), of Salina;
two sons, Roger Cruce, (Tabby), of Davenport, Iowa; Michael Cruce, (Michelle), of Gardner, Kansas; 5 grandchildren, Jordanne Ruiz (Stephen), Morgan Thomas, Shane Cruce (Samantha Dominguez), Samuel Cruce, Waylon Cruce; great-grandchildren, Miette Thomas, Ayda Ruiz, Luka Dominguez, Liam Cruce; sister, Yvonne Dennis, (Frank), of Chicago, Illinois; and brother, James Thiesen, (Carolyn), of Seattle, Washington.
Cremation has been chosen and a private family graveside service will be held.
Donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society or Belmont Boulevard Christian Church, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401.
Linda’s family would like to thank her Bethany Home family for the wonderful care she received for the last 6 years.
They would also like to thank the Good Shepherd Hospice for compassionately guiding the family through Linda’s care and passing.
