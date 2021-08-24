Lisa Dawn Zellers-Zodrow 56, resident of Chapman, Kansas passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Lisa was born at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas on February 11, 1965 to Dean K. Zellers and Marilyn G. Talley-Zellers. She was the eldest of two children. Her beloved sister, Amy Glee joined their family in 1972.
“A celebration of life service” will be held on Saturday, August 28 at the Chapman Nazarene Church located at 317 W. 5th St. Chapman Kansas. Service will be held at 11 AM with a private interment of ashes at Indian Hill Cemetery. Pastor Scott Nading will be officiating the service.
Lisa spent most of her childhood growing up in Chapman, attending USD 473 schools until her graduation in 1983. That year she enrolled at Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas. She chose Bethany for its fine arts and Swedish heritage. Lisa graduated in 1987 with a BA in Elementary Education with a special focus on teaching children with learning disabilities.
While attending college she met her life’s love Stephen L. Zodrow of Oberlin, Kansas. They were married on August 17, 1985 at the First Presbyterian Church Junction City, Kansas. They had two children, Ashley DeAnnne, and Kendall Dean.
Lisa is survived by her children Ashley D. Zodrow-Francis, Kendall D. Zodrow, sister Amy G. Myers, brother in law Jeffery M. Myers, mother Marilyn G. Zellers-Jury, stepfather Paul B. Jury Jr., and granddaughter Elizabeth Rose Francis. Lisa is also survived by her great uncle, MJ Talley and his wife Jennie, great aunt, Alice L. Baty and her husband Gary. Lisa was preceded in death by her beloved father Dean K. Zellers, uncle Dale Zellers and his wife Nancy.
