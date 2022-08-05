Lloyd Robbins Aug 5, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lloyd Robbins, 41, of Junction City, KS, passed away on July 27, 2022. He was born in Italy on July 23, 1981, to Rayc Clyde Emil Robbins and Terry Lynn (Hall) Robbins.Lloyd is survived by his uncle, James Robbins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lillian Robbins.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.Graveside services will be held on August 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Junction City, KS.To leave a special message for the family, visit www.johnsonjc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ks Junction City James Robbins Lloyd Robbins Topeka Graveside Lillian Robbins Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUnidentified man found dead following Junction City house firePolice log 7/26Junction City denies $6.5M request to fund Geary Community Hospital through end of 2022Lawson charged in 2021 murder of his wifeSetsuko Takechi PerryDonna Lea FinleyMary (Jimenez) GrayState education department examines teaching vacanciesKevin Merle BossardGeary County Schools uses job fairs to find employees Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads In Loving Memory of Hattie B. Slaughter 2x4.5 Wamego Housing - Property Fort Riley 2x4 Mercury PT mailroom 3x4 Mailroom 3x3 MM News reporter- 3x4 Mercury Marketing 3x5 MM-JCU-TT Customer Service Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.