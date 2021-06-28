Lon E. Hinitt of Mesa, Az formally of Junction City passed away July 21, 2020. A private family burial has taken place June 4, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Junction City. Lon was precided in death by his patents Connie and Madeline Hinitt and a son Conrad Patrick Hinitt. He is survived by his wife Prudy, son Michael ( Virginia) Hinitt, daughter Brenda ( Jeff) Norman, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild all of Arizona, sisters Janet ( Rick) Holcomb, and Mary Kay Paxton all of Junction City.
