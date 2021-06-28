Lon E. Hinitt

Lon E. Hinitt

Lon E. Hinitt of Mesa, Az formally of Junction City passed away July 21, 2020. A private family burial has taken place June 4, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Junction City. Lon was precided in death by his patents Connie and Madeline Hinitt and a son Conrad Patrick Hinitt. He is survived by his wife Prudy, son Michael ( Virginia) Hinitt, daughter Brenda ( Jeff) Norman, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild all of Arizona, sisters Janet ( Rick) Holcomb, and Mary Kay Paxton all of Junction City.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.