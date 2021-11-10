Lorraine Ann Hill (Terrell), age 63, of Ypsilanti, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday Oct. 29, 2021. She was born on April 13, 1958 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Johnny and Maddie Hill.
Lorraine was retired from the US Army as an E-7 SFC Food Service Specialist. She spent over 17 years on active duty with foreign tours in Southeast Asia and Kuwait. Following her honorable discharge in 2006 in Fort Riley, Kansas, she worked at Walmart in Junction City and in Food Service at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. She was a member of the VFW in Junction City, where she enjoyed the fellowship of many caring veterans. She enjoyed singing Karaoke and especially going bowling.
Lorraine was blessed with a wonderful family of three children who mourn her loss, including her sons Douglas Terrell Jr. and William Hill; daughter Tanea Hill along with her sister Glynda Hill Smith and brothers Peter Hill and Johnny Hill Jr., and one grandchild Olivia Hill, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is pre-deceased by her parents and a brother Joseph Hill.
Funeral Service for Lorraine will be held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST (10 a.m. CST) at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, MI 48442.
The funeral will be streamed on Facebook for those unable to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.