Lt. Kelly S. Hodge, age 71, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021
with his loving wife, Maria Hodge-Rivera by his side.
Memorial Services will be held at St. Xavier Church on Jan. 17, 2022 at 10 a.m., with Father Peter O’Donald officiating. Then on Jan. 18, there will be a Military Service at the grave site, with Military Honors at 11 a.m. at Kansas Veteran Cemetery at Ft. Riley.
Kelly was a 1967 graduate of Junction City High School. Kelly dated Maria in 2013, then married J. Maria (Rivera) Hodge on Jan. 17, 2015 at St. Xavier Church.
Kelly Had many achievements in his life, including in 1974. 1971-1982 he proudly served in the U.S. Naval Reserve in South Carolina. He achieved Naval Officer 1974-1980, Navy Attorney 1980-1984 and with his Doctorate Degree.
In 1986, Kelly returned home to Junction City where he opened his private law practice, a tax accounting business. He was a Alumni of KU and K-State. Kelly loved to travel with his wife, Maria. He loved deep sea diving, playing tennis, fishing, basketball, football and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents Forrest Hodge and Hildegarde Price-LaFontaine.
Kelly is survived of the home by his wife Maria Hodge-Rivera, his beloved dogs, Cec and Argo, his step-children Thomas Rodney, Miguel Rodney, Miranda (Rodney) Saldana and all their families, one brother Jeff Hodge and his family.
Due to Kelly’s love for his dogs, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Kelly Hodge’s memory to the Junction City Animal Shelter.
