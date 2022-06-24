Margaret Abernathy, age 74, of Junction City, KS, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Wakefield, KS. Mrs. Abernathy was born February 19, 1948, in Blytheville, AR to the late John and Leslie Minyard. On June 26, 1964, she married Jerry Wilkerson. He preceded her in death on February 4, 1991. She married Ray Abernathy on September 18, 1993. He died on June 21, 2022.
Margaret enjoyed the outdoors; she liked finding holey rocks, and camping with her family. She loved her family more than anything, and treasured her role of wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by three daughters: Debbie (Kevin) Hillis of Broseley, MO, Ann (Dennis) Shumate of Junction City, KS, and Angie (Todd) Foster of Dexter, MO; two sons: Brian (Wren) Wilkerson and Andy (Debbie) Wilkerson, all of Puxico, MO; one stepson: Deedee (Nicole) Abernathy of Little Rock, AR; 16 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Annette Lack of Dudley, MO, Esther Peracki of Valparaiso, IN, and Lucille Mullins of Dudley, MO. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Calvin and Homer Minyard, and one sister: Jannette Brown.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at White-Sanders Funeral Home in Fisk. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Rev Jim Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Shain Memorial Cemetery in Fisk. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Ash Hill Cemetery, c/o White-Sanders Funeral Home: PO Box 596, Fisk, MO 63940. Condolences: www.whitesandersfuneralhome.com
