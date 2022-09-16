Margaret “Colleen” Hollingsworth, 93, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Ignite Medical Resort St. Mary’s in Blue Springs. On July 11th, 1929 in Pittsburg, Kansas, Lloyd and Lois Ausemus welcomes their stunning baby girl into the world, who they named Margaret Colleen Ausemus. She grew up in a happy home alongside her younger best friend brother Stanley. Colleen grew up and developed a longtime friendship with her late husband Leon. They later developed a loving relationship after Leon returned from World War II while they both attended Emporia State College. They began a family in their mid-30’s bringing two bright eyed children into the world. Their oldest named Cindy and youngest Dan. As life continued on Colleen was blessed with three grandchildren; Brandon, Sarah, and Tifany. Years later in December of 2006 Colleen became a great grandmother to Bishop.
Colleen has many titles-Mom, Sister, Grandma, Auntie, Great Aunt, and Great grandmother-She continues to enjoy each of these roles throughout her journey and has lead the most selfless life continually giving and loving endlessly. 1 Corinthians 13:1-7 is truly a depiction of the love she have covered her family with dependably through-out her 90 years. In additional to being dedicated to her family she is extremely smart and was a career woman for the federal government and was recognized for her dedication. Although she is known for her humble mannerisms she is a brilliant woman who knows how to hold her cards. Anyone that knows Colleen is aware of her love of fashion and style. She could probably turn shopping into a true profession. Colleen spent her working career as a civil service employee for the United States Army at Fort Riley in Fort Riley, KS. She enjoyed educational reading, sewing for her family and sitting in the sun. Colleen cherished spending time with her family.
Survived by her daughter, Cindy Park of Blue Springs, MO; son, Jon Hollingsworth of Rogers, AR; grandchildren, Brandon Hollingsworth, Tifany Hollingsworth, Sara Park; brother, Stanley Ausemus of Emporia, KS. Colleen is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Hollingsworth, parents, Lloyd and Lois Ausemus; sister-in-law, Kathleen Ausemus.
Colleen will be cremated per her wishes. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Colleen and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.