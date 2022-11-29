Marilyn Jeanette (Brooks) Wickstrom
Marilyn “Lynn” Wickstrom died peacefully in her Boulder home on November 21, 2022 not long after celebrating her 90th birthday. On many occasions when someone would ask her how she was doing, she would grin and say, “I’m in good shape for the shape I’m in.”

She was born on September 29th, 1932 in Hutchinson, KS to Christene Elizabeth (McFarland) Brooks and Roy Louis Brooks and spent much of her upbringing in Junction City, KS. After graduating High School, she worked as a Dental Assistant and then as a Stewardess for Frontier Airlines, a job that ultimately brought her to the Denver area.

