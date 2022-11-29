Marilyn Jeanette (Brooks) Wickstrom

Marilyn “Lynn” Wickstrom died peacefully in her Boulder home on November 21, 2022 not long after celebrating her 90th birthday. On many occasions when someone would ask her how she was doing, she would grin and say, “I’m in good shape for the shape I’m in.”
She was born on September 29th, 1932 in Hutchinson, KS to Christene Elizabeth (McFarland) Brooks and Roy Louis Brooks and spent much of her upbringing in Junction City, KS. After graduating High School, she worked as a Dental Assistant and then as a Stewardess for Frontier Airlines, a job that ultimately brought her to the Denver area.
Lynn married Wendell Wickstrom August 11, 1956. In 1962, they purchased a tri-level home in South Boulder and were both able to reside there until their deaths. Wendell passed away on March 4, 2022. They are survived by their three children, Gregg (Doreen) of Jenkinsville, SC, Byron (Rocio) of Costa Rica, Lori (Gaela) of Parker, CO, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. Lynn is also survived by her brother Norman (Wanda) of Green Valley, AZ.
Lynn was passionate about her work as a professional seamstress and homemaker. She held strong religious beliefs, faithfully served her Church, and relished bible studies with her friends. She held offices on the board of the Christian Women’s Club, and served as Chairman and Area Representative. Lynn also enjoyed crafts, snow skiing, boating, camping, and traveling to all 50 states, as well as many other countries, especially Jerusalem.
In late-September, Lynn was hospitalized and diagnosed with Atrial Fibrilation resulting in the build-up of fluid in and around her lungs. The doctor explained that her 90-year old heart was very compromised due to two leaky valves and that surgery was not a viable option. Although Lynn had a “bad” heart, what is of utmost importance is that her legacy is that of having a really sweet, compassionate, caring, loving heart… a heart of gold. She loved flowers, hummingbirds, the Fall colors, beautiful sunsets, chocolate, a snickers Dairy Queen blizzard, and an occasional margarita.
She has been cremated and her service will be at Calvary Bible Church Tuesday, December 6th at 10:00am with burial at Mountain View Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church: 3245 Kalmia Ave. Boulder, CO 80301 or Cross Bar X Youth Ranch: 2111 CR-222. Durango, CO 81303.
