Marion Lee Foster Jacques, age 92, passed away November 4, 2022 in Overland Park, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be held for Lee on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11am to 3pm at the Gramercy Park Clubhouse in Overland Park, Kansas. To read the full obituary or leave a message for the family please visit www.amosfamily.com . Lee was born April 22, 1930 in Manhattan, Kansas. She grew up on her family’s ranch south of Junction City. She attended Kansas University and received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in education. From there she went on to teach elementary education in the Shawnee Mission school district until retirement. Lee was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She loved spending her time reading, traveling, attending the symphony, volunteering, doing crosswords, watching KU basketball, listening to NPR, enjoying a glass of wine or a mocha frappe, and spending time with her friends and family. Upon retirement Lee was an active and loyal volunteer and donor for Meals on Wheels, the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, Planned Parenthood, Harvesters, and countless other organizations she was passionate about. Lee is proceeded in death by her parents, Lewis and Iva Foster and son-in-law, Jay Johnson. Marion is survived by her two daughters, Vandi Jacques-Craig (Dewey) of Topeka and Anne Jacques Johnson of Olathe, her Grandchildren Matthew Long, Kevan Long (Melissa), TJ Melkus, Jessie Melkus (Alex), Katie Harts (Clay), Andrea Johnson, Lindsey Cole (Phil), and 10 great grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to some of Lee’s favorite organizations: Harvesters and the Endowment of the University of Kansas Library. Marion Lee will forever be remembered and missed by those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. Her impact, legacy, and example she left with her family and friends will be honored and never forgotten. Cheers, Lee. We love you.
