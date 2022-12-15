Dr. Marjorie J. Ward (Judy), 76, formerly of Junction City, KS, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022 in Nashville, AR. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Christian Church, 1429 St. Marys Rd, Junction City, KS 66441, on December 30, 2022 at 3:00pm. The family requests that if attending to please wear pink or an article of pink in remembrance of her. Donations can be made to Broken Wing Ranch Ministries (https://www.brokenwingranchministries.org/copy-of-donate) or Rainbow Meadows Ranch (https://www.rainbowmeadowsranch.com/donate) in her name.Judy was born on May 7, 1946 in Junction City, KS to Norman and Marjorie (Mayden) White. A graduate of Junction City High School, she later went on to acquire a bachelor's degree from Kansas State University, a master's from Ft. Hays State, and earned a PhD in Elementary School Administration at Kansas State University. After college she began working for USD 475 as a teacher and after many years finished as a Principal of Jefferson Elementary. She then went to work for Pearson Digital Learning as an Application Specialist and retired several years later. She had a true passion for educating children and took great pride in making her schools the best they could be in every position she was in. Her many accomplishments included earning the "Shining Star" award from USD 475 and her school being awarded a "National Blue Ribbon" by the US Dept. of Education for being outstanding.Judy met the love of her life, Bob, during a high school play and they were married on March 19, 1968. Together they raised 3 children; Nicole, Lance, and Miranda.In her free time, Judy loved going to Canada every summer. With the help of her father, Judy and Bob built a cabin on Eagle Lake, Ontario, Canada. She dabbled in photography and captured many amazing sunsets and wildlife while there. In retirement she enjoyed creating exquisite quilts for loved ones as well as traveling.Judy never met a stranger and as a result had many dear friends she spent time with both in Canada as well as the US. She had a way of touching people's lives that came easy to her. She was also very passionate about animals and loved to tell the story of how she saved a seagull that was caught in fishing line while almost freezing to death. None of her hobbies compared to the love she had for her husband, children and grandchildren and she played an active and integral role in every aspect of their lives. Her family was blessed to know and feel how much she loved them each and every day.Judy was proceeded in death by her mother and father as well as her son, Lance. She will be indescribably missed by her husband, Bob Ward; her daughters, Nicole Griffin of Montgomery, AL and Miranda Lewis of Junction City, KS; her grandchildren and great grandson; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.The Ward family would like to heartfully thank the Elite Hospice team of Mena, AR as well as the caring staff of the Nashville Nursing Center, Nashville, AR for their dedication and love shown to her.
Celebration of LifeFirst Christian Church1429 St. Marys Rd.Junction City, KS 66441December 30, 2022 at 3:00pm.
