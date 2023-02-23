Marjorie May Chamberlin
Marjorie May Chamberlin

Marjorie May Chamberlin of Chapman passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Chapman Valley Manor in Chapman at the age of 84. She was born February 6, 1939 at her home near Chapman, the daughter of Wesley and Lela (Gloss) Sautter.

She attended the Winsor one room grade school and graduated from the Dickinson County Community High School.

