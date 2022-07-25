Marlene Janet Insley (Rider), 92, of Junction City, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Junction City, Kansas. She was born November 26th, 1929 in Topeka, Kansas. Daughter of Alvin and Thelma L (Martin) Rider. Marlene grew up in the Topeka area and graduated from Highland Park High School. She married Paul (Don) Robert Insley on January 22nd, 1953.
Her brother Galen was her best friend, protector, and their close relationship was something to be envious of. She shared many fond memories of their adventures together and how much joy her nieces and nephew brought her. She met her husband Paul through her best friend Mary. They were married 34 joyful years before he passed. She worked for various businesses doing accounting in Junction City. Prior to getting married she spent a year in Alaska and the photographic proof shows she lived her best life. Marlene and Paul traveled a lot and after his passing she continued to travel. Visiting all 50 states at least once and several countries. She had two beautiful children during their marriage, Kathy Hildebrand and Matthew Insley. Matthew passed unexpectedly in November 1980. Her children were her everything.
Marlene volunteered in many capacities in the Junction City area. She was also a member of many organized groups. She was an avid seamstress, and her grandchildren have the matching outfits to prove it. She also had a passion for knitting and crochet. If you knew her, you probably have a handmade washcloth or two. Marlene and her daughter were very close, and she was very active in her grandchildren’s lives. Kathy will miss just being able to talk to her mom and the way she would ask about the day-to-day goings on and her mom’s ability to simply listen. As her grandson loved to tease her about, what she lacked in height she made up for in heart. She loved her family with all her being. When asked by her granddaughter what advice she would give, she said to love your family. Nothing is more important than your family. During all their vacations, Paul and Marlene always made time to visit family. Kelly, her great granddaughter, fondly remembers all the fun times she had with Grammi during holidays, birthdays, and family time. Making lemon bars, always running out of gas, back scratches, many holiday gatherings, Shirley Temple movies, canning, gardening, cooking for the farmers, grandma’s house sleepovers, square dancing, family time, line dancing, trips with her two grandchildren, and musicals, are just a few of the fond memories her family, friends, and loved ones will carry with them.
Marlene was the epitome of a woman walking in faith. Jesus was the center of her life and we always admired her quiet way of showing her faith to everyone she met. She never quoted scripture to others, she simply lived it daily with her endless generosity and love. She attended the Episcopal church and the Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother and sister-in law Dar, husband, son, grandson-in-law Phillip Glasgow, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is survived by her daughter Kathrine Hildebrand and husband David, Grandchildren Julie Hildebrand-Glasgow, Tod Hildebrand, and Great Granddaughter Kelly Glasgow all of Junction City, Nieces (Janet, Ileen, Christy), Nephew (Tony), and many other family and
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 31st, 5:30-7:30 P.M.. The Memorial Service is on Monday, August 1st at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Sarah Becker officiating. Both services will be at Junction City Church of the Nazarene.
Memorial services will be 10:00 am, Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Junction City Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be 5:30 pm -7:30 pm Sunday July 31st at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Great Granddaughter Kelly Glasgow’s educational fund (at Marlene’s request) or for a memorial in her memory at the senior citizen center. They can be dropped off on the day of service or mailed to Kathy Hildebrand 5210 W. Rucker Rd Junction City, KS 66441. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenoverleasefuneralchapel.com.
