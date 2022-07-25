Marlene Janet Insley (Rider), 92, of Junction City, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Junction City, Kansas. She was born November 26th, 1929 in Topeka, Kansas. Daughter of Alvin and Thelma L (Martin) Rider. Marlene grew up in the Topeka area and graduated from Highland Park High School. She married Paul (Don) Robert Insley on January 22nd, 1953.

Her brother Galen was her best friend, protector, and their close relationship was something to be envious of. She shared many fond memories of their adventures together and how much joy her nieces and nephew brought her. She met her husband Paul through her best friend Mary. They were married 34 joyful years before he passed. She worked for various businesses doing accounting in Junction City. Prior to getting married she spent a year in Alaska and the photographic proof shows she lived her best life. Marlene and Paul traveled a lot and after his passing she continued to travel. Visiting all 50 states at least once and several countries. She had two beautiful children during their marriage, Kathy Hildebrand and Matthew Insley. Matthew passed unexpectedly in November 1980. Her children were her everything.

