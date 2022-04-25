Marvin W. Steinbrecker went to his eternal home on April 22, 2022, in Kansas City, KS due to complications of Parkinson’s. He was 87.
Bill was born on April 18, 1935, at home in Scottsbluff, NE to Conrad and Elizabeth (Dietrich) Steinbrecker. He graduated from Bayard High School with the Class of 1953. After graduation, Bill went to work for the United Telephone Company of the West as a Line Crew in Gering, Nebraska.
He married Virginia Bauer in 1957 in Bayard, NE. They were blessed with two daughters. Soon after they were married, Bill was drafted into the United States Army. He attended boot camp in Fort Carson, CO and was stationed at Fort Huachuca, AZ in the Signal Corp.
After military service, he returned to the United Telephone Company as an Installer and was later promoted to Installation and Repair Supervisor. Bill was later promoted to Nebraska Manager/Senior Staff Advisor. In 1982, he was transferred to United Telecom in Garnett, KS as a Customer Relations Representative. In 1987, he was then transferred to Junction City, KS as a Construction Control Administrator.
After 42 years, Bill retired from the telephone company. He promptly joined the Junction City McDonald’s morning coffee club with the boys. He loved family vacations at Table Rock Lake, as well fishing and golfing. He and Gin were able to enjoy several cruises and travel to many different countries, including being sponsors of the 1979 Scottsbluff Marching Band European Tour. He was quick witted with a dry sense of humor. Always a Husker fan.
As a young man, Bill accepted Christ, and was active in church by serving as deacon and youth group sponsor in both Nebraska and Kansas.
Bill is survived by his wife Gin of nearly 65 years; his daughter and son-in-law, Marla and Rick Ronquillo of Albuquerque, NM; his daughter, Heather Setter of Manhattan, KS; four grandchildren: Jory and Clare Setter of Midvale, UT, Jackson Setter of Minneapolis, MN, James Ronquillo and fiancée Julia Coulloudon of Albuquerque, NM and Elise Ronquillo and finance Palmer Thomas of Denver, CO; great-granddaughter, Genevieve Setter, with one on the way in July.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Esther Harimon and Darleen Vogel and infant brother, Bobby.
A Celebration of Life Service for Bill will be held on Saturday April 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 1429 St. Mary’s Road in Junction City, KS. The immediate family will have a private burial at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Bill to the Deaf Missions in Council Bluffs, IA (Their mission is to have movies made in many different languages about the story of Jesus for people who are deaf, the mission means so much to Bill and Gin.) Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
