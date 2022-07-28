Mary (Jimenez) Gray Jul 28, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary (Jimenez) Gray, 82, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away July 22, 2022, surrounded by family. Mary was born July 22, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Ricardo and Maria Jimenez.Mary is survived by her three children, George (Annette) Abdullah, Cynthia (Sascha) White and Philip Ramos, Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Gray Abdullah Cynthia Maria Jimenez Sascha Annette Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJunction City man seriously injured after 'vaulting' his car across I-70Junction City denies $6.5M request to fund Geary Community Hospital through end of 2022Police Blotter 07/19Police log 7/26Junction City area has diverse fitness locationsLawson charged in 2021 murder of his wifeKevin Merle BossardPolice logs 7-12-22Wanda L. WanerDoris Elaine (Ek) Morgan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads 3x5 MM-JCU-TT Customer Service Fort Riley 3x4 Mercury Marketing 2x4.5 Wamego Housing - Property Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.