Mary Lou Crites, 95, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Dirk Weiss officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home.
Mary was born July 17, 1927, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of James H. and Nina E. (Young) Findley.
Mary spent her early childhood on a farm in Willard, Missouri, where she developed her hard-working spirit. She graduated from Central High School in Springfield, Missouri. After high school graduation, she met C.W. "Bill" Crites. They were married March 1, 1946 in Girard, Kansas. After their marriage, they moved to Hinton, Oklahoma for a short while before settling in Junction City, Kansas in 1948.
Mary had many affiliations and occupations during her lifetime in Junction City. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church for seventy-one years. She served on various committees at church including United Methodist Women and Nimble Fingers (Quilting group that would make a quilt yearly to be raffled off at the church bazaar). Over the years, Mary was involved in several activities in the church and always participated in the annual church bazaar.
During her husband's term serving as the Geary County Sheriff, she worked as the primary chef at the county jail. Mary was a dedicated and passionate Girl Scout Leader from 1952 until 1964. She was the co-owner and operator of Crites Real Estate, Auction and Appraisal Service, Inc. along with her husband C.W. “Bill” Crites. Some of her local memberships included the Junction City Ladies Reading Club, Geary County Democratic Party, and Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing golf at Junction City Country Club where she had a hole-in-one. Some of her hobbies included quilting, playing mahjong, playing cards, the Golden Girls McDonald’s breakfast group, gardening, having fun with her grandchildren, and cooking and preparing meals for her family.
Survivors include three daughters, Carol Walker of West Haven, Utah, Janet Beaty (Jack Long) of Seaside, California and Catherine Crites of Junction City, Kansas; one son, Clifford W. Crites, II (Laurie) of Junction City, Kansas; one brother, James Findley of Harrisonville, Missouri; twelve grandchildren, Diane Johnson (Alan), Steve Beaty (Joanna), Jill Barela (Eric), Matt Beaty (Amy) Robin Warne (Gabriele), Amber Crites (George), Kristin Cites, Clifford Crites, (CW) III, Ian Christensen (Michelle), Joshua Long, Zachary Long (Karina) and Gabrielle; ten great-grandchildren, Hayley, Jessica, Alyssa (Simon), Caden, Sam, Sadie, Sophie, Pearl, Mina and Layla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. "Bill" Crites, who died on March 21, 2012; her parents, James H. Findley and Nina Findley Hasty; and her siblings, Betty Brinkman, Kathy Nelson, Virginia Michael and Jerry D. Findley.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First United Methodist Church of Junction City, Kansas or the Ladies Reading Club of Junction City, Kansas.
