Maxine Ascher Junghans, a lifelong resident of Junction City, Kansas, was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Maxine was born to Louis Carl Ascher and Emilie Regina Erichsen Ascher of Clarks Creek, Geary County in 1924. She earned her Registered Nurse degree from Christ’s Hospital, now Stormont-Vail, in Topeka. She worked as a private duty nurse and as a nurse at Junction City Municipal Hospital until beginning her family, and she assisted with the Red Cross Bloodmobile for many years. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Junghans.
Maxine was active with Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in many capacities, including teaching Sunday school, serving with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, participating in the Mission Sewing Circle and Bible study. She enjoyed gardening, and her flowers often graced the church’s summer altar. Maxine was also an avid seamstress, quilt maker and long-time member of the Happy Homemakers.
Left to cherish her memory are Maxine’s children, Gary Junghans and wife LaDonna of Junction City; Marsha Maurer and husband Michael of Augusta, Georgia; Jolene Stackhouse and husband Earl of Junction City; Lesa Kendus of Marion, Kansas; grandchildren Sean Stackhouse and wife Diane; Clint Junghans and wife Brooke; Matt Junghans and wife Monica; and great grandchildren. Maxine is now joyfully reunited with her husband Alvin Junghans, her parents and her brothers Raymond, Virgil, Everett, Merle and Morley.
A graveside service open to the public will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at St. Paul’s Cemetery with Deacon Curtis Heidel officiating. Mrs. Junghans will lie in state 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home. The family will not be present. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 S. Eisenhower, Junction City, Kansas 66441 or Disabled American Veterans 2200 S.W. Gage Blvd, Topeka, Kansas 66622.
