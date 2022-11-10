Maxine Kern Miller, formerly of Junction City, passed away on October 23, 2022, at the age of 102. She was born at home in Junction City, the daughter of Nellie and Clinton Kern, and sister of Kenneth, Russell, and Carol Kern. She graduated from St. Xaviers High School in 1938. She was senior class president. She worked for Cole’s Department store as a bookkeeper. In 1941 she married Whitside “Whit” Miller, a U.S. Cavalry Captain, stationed at Ft. Riley. After the birth of their first child, the Army sent Whit to the European Theater of WWII, where as a tank commander, he served under Gen. George Patton. During that time Maxine and her daughter lived with Maxine’s parents in Junction City. Her husband returned from the war in 1946. After that Maxine’s family grew to 5 children. They moved many times over the years...Kansas, Georgia, Arizona, Calif. in 1958 after Whit’s retirement from the Army.
Maxine and Whit loved to dance, play bridge, and socialize. They especially enjoyed Whit’s West Point classmates, while they were stationed in Maryland, Maxine was also very involved in many volunteer groups, especially Toberman Neighborhood Center of San Pedro, raising money for the disadvantaged. She was awarded their first Volunteer of the Year.
Maxine is survived by four of her five children, Janet Simkins of Coronado, Calif., Whitside G. (Gerry) Miller or Lomita, Calif., Linda Cibel of San Pedro, Calif., and Debbie Klett of Torrance, Calif. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her husband Whitside, son Gregory Kern Miller, and granddaughter Tasha Montelongo predeceased her. McNerney’s Mortuary in San Pedro is in charge of funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Toberman Neighborhood Center of San Pedro, California.
