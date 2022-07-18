Maynord E. Sherbert, 82, of Wakefield, died Monday, July 11, 2022 in Manhattan, KS surrounded by his family. He was born April 12, 1940 in Broughton, KS, the middle son of Bert and Opal (Bisnett) Sherbert. He had two brothers, William “Bill” and Jack.
Maynord attended Bala School before the family moved to Wakefield his third-grade year. He attended Wakefield School and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1958. He was one of the first inductees to the Wakefield Bombers Hall of Fame in 2018.
After graduation, Maynord had many occupations. He worked in Little River, KS for Riddle Quarries and worked construction on Fort Riley. He operated a crane for the construction of the Council Grove Dam and Milford Dam and worked for Alsop Sand Plant. He worked construction projects with Maurice Sharp and ran his own business, Sherbert Electric. For a time, he also ran his own construction jobs. With great pride, he worked as the head of maintenance for Wakefield School and as a referee for football, basketball, and volleyball for many years. He served as sexton of local cemeteries and operated Sherbert Mowing with his son and grandchildren.
On July 1, 1960, Maynord married Mildred A. Isbell of Wakefield. They lived in Little River when they were first married and then made their home in Wakefield, Kansas. They had three children, Michael, Mae, and Michelle.
Maynord served his community in a multitude of ways. He served the city of Wakefield as Mayor and City Councilman. He served on the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years and as Fire Chief for 40 years. He served as Superintendent and was a dedicated volunteer for the Wakefield Landscape Arboretum. He volunteered at the Wakefield Museum and helped maintain the museum’s properties. He belonged to the Wakefield Lions Club, Wakefield Booster Club, Wakefield WRA, Wakefield Jaycees, Odd Fellows, and the Men’s Coffee Club.
Maynord most enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved fishing, hunting, softball, golf, gardening, and woodworking. He was a big fan of the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas City Royals. Most weekday mornings he could be found drinking coffee with his friends. On Saturday evenings he and Mildred enjoyed playing cards at the community center.
Maynord was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Opal, and his brother, Jack. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mildred of Wakefield; his children Michael and wife Vicki of Wakefield; Mae and husband Chance Horn of New Carlisle, Ohio; and Michelle and husband Bob Land of Clay Center, KS; grandchildren Brett, Abby, and Cody Sherbert; Jessica Horn Smith; Zachary Horn; and Stormi Land-Maness; eight great grandchildren; and his brother, Bill Sherbert of Marion, KS.
Maynord enjoyed anything that had to do with kids and community. He has left a legacy of kindness, service, and dedication to family, friends, and community. As a family friend stated, “We all need to be a little more ‘Maynord,’ and the world would be a better place.”
Visitation for Maynord will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 4-7 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, Kansas
Services will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Wakefield United Methodist Church in Wakefield, Kansas
Inurnment will be at the Timber Creek Cemetery, Clay County, Kansas
Memorials can be made to the Wakefield Arboretum in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
