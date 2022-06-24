Michael R. ‘Mick’ Wunder

Michael R. “Mick” “Mickey” Wunder, 65, of Junction City, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Junction City Church of the Nazarene (JCNaz). Pastor Brian Smith will officiate. A visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. A private burial will follow the funeral at Milford Cemetery. A public gathering and celebration will take place at the Elk’s Lodge following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Brekken Lee Haliti and Kayson Michael Davis College Education Fund c/o Johnson Funeral Home or to the Junction City Animal Shelter, 2424 N. Jackson St. Junction City, KS 66441.
Mick was born November 9, 1956, in Junction City, KS the son of William T. and Dona (Goff) Wunder.
Mick graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1975. After graduating from school, he worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation. He then went onto work at Woolworth for many years, and later became the Operations Manager for Kwik Sack, which eventually lead into working at Payphone Concepts.
Mick was always a hard worker, he was the Operations Manager for Handy’s Express, as well as a sales representative at Cox Communications. He later worked at Faith Furniture, Coach’s Bar & Grill, and then transitioned into becoming a salesman at DEL Motors, Flint Hills Motor, and Luxury & Imports. Mick was able to excel and advance his career, when he joined Briggs Auto Group and that is where he found his forever sale’s family.
On August 7, 1999, Mick married the love of his life Barb. The two lived faithfully by their wedding vows “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and health, to love and to cherish” together they conquered it all. Mick fearlessly loved Barb, you could see it in his eyes when he looked at her. He was always by Barb’s side and always ensured she was taken care of. Mick and Barb were truly best friends and there are no two people better matched for one another.
When Mick married Barb, he also gained two daughters that he raised as his own. Mick was so proud of the women and mothers that Kara and Kaytlyn have become. His daughters blessed him with the greatest gift of all time when he became “Papa” to his grandsons Brekken & Kayson. There wasn’t anything that he wouldn’t do for those boys, and they loved their Papa dearly. Mick’s family was his ultimate pride and joy, and being Papa was his entire world.
Mick was a sports fanatic and he loved all sports but especially Kansas State football and basketball, the Kansas City Chiefs, and most of all, his Junction City Blue Jays.
Mick was extremely passionate about his hometown Junction City and loved serving his community. He was a dedicated City Commissioner, a four-term Mayor, 2000-01, 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2008-09 and served as Vice Mayor 2007-08 and the biggest advocate of Junction City. He chaired Sundown Salute for many years and was currently serving as vice chair.
He was a distinguished leader, always trying to get everyone to come together and work together. His energy, drive, and determination were unmatched. Mick was JC Proud.
Mick had such respect for first responders and especially for the fire department. He was recognized as an Honorary Fire Fighter June 17, 2005.
Mick was larger than life, and there was never a challenge or obstacle that he couldn’t overcome. He was an extremely loyal and dedicated friend, sometimes to a fault. Mick admired people and knew no stranger. He was always genuine and willing to help anyone — regardless of their last name, their appearance, or where they were from. He helped without prejudice and never expected anything in return.
Mick had a fantastic memory and loved to share stories. You were captivated by his words, animations, and humor when he told a story. He was always so quick-witted and funny with the most infectious laugh. Mick was full of joy and had a gold heart who made the world a better place. He was a great man who was loyal to the core. He will be sincerely missed by many.
Mick is survived by his wife, Barb, two daughters, Kara Perez De Alejo and Kaytlyn Davis; two grandsons; Brekken Haliti and Kayson Michael all of Junction City, KS; his cousins, Lori (Mike) Charland of Fort Worth, TX, Amy (Jason) Rathbone of Weaverville, NC; Brenda (Les) Isom of Manhattan, KS, Roger Sheaffer and Kenny Sheaffer, Tim (Kathy) Wunder all of Junction City, KS, Terry (Lisa) Wunder of Girard, KS, Tony (Sarah) Wunder of Vermillion, SD; his uncle, Larry Langvardt of Junction City, KS and his aunt Eldora Wunder of Vermillion, SD. He is also survived by many second and third cousins that meant the world to him.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents, his uncles, Carl “Bud” Wunder, Earl Hayter, Dave Sheaffer and Gene Wunder; his aunts, Wanda Cohen, Gloria Hayter, Marcine Sheaffer and Jackie Langvardt and his cousin, Tracey Foreman.
**To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.johnsonjc.com**
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.