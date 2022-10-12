Wakefield, Kansas – Mildred Almetta Fehlman, age 96, died October 10, 2022, at the Chapman Valley Manor, Chapman, KS. She was born October 24, 1925, to Albert and Selma (Sylvester) Nitsche in Riley, KS. Mildred spent her childhood in the Riley area. She graduated from Riley High School in 1943. Mildred worked on the family farm as well as helped take care of other family and children. She spent a small amount of time as a young woman working at the elevator. Mildred married Harold Fehlman on August 24, 1950. They made their home on Harold’s family homestead in Wakefield, where they stayed their entire marriage. Mildred was a member of the Wakefield United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, EHU, and the Priscilla Club. She spent many years as a 4-H and Project Leader. Her family received the Kansas 4-H family of the year award in 1984. Mildred was an avid quilter and enjoyed sewing and knitting. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother in law, Alberta and Warren Hofmann; and a step-granddaughter, Alicia Fehlman.
Survivors:
Husband: Harold Fehlman of Wakefield, KS
Daughter: Charlotte and husband Robert Anderson of Jamestown, KS
Son: David and wife Kay Fehlman of Wakefield, KS
Son: Howard and wife Deb Fehlman of Junction City, KS
Son: Marvin Fehlman and significant other Michelle of Phillipsburg, KS
9 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild
Funeral Services: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Wakefield United Methodist Church in Wakefield, KS
Burial: Alida Cemetery, Junction City, KS
Visitation: Monday, October 17, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Wakefield United Methodist Church, Wakefield, KS
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Wakefield United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home
